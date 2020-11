A Chinese national flag flies at the Chinese Embassy in in Canberra, Australia, 30 November 2020. EFE-EPA/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A journalist holds a copy of graphic image of an Australian soldier slitting a child's throat released on the social media account of China's foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, 30 November 2020. EFE-EPA/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison demanded Monday that China apologize for publishing a "disgusting" tweet via a Chinese Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesman.

"The Chinese government must feel totally ashamed by this message. It lessens them in the eyes of the world," Morrison said, referring to the doctored image published by Zhao Lijian on Twitter, which is censored in China.EFE-EPA

wat-jt/lds