Empty streets at Bondi Junction in Sydney, Australia, 26 June 2021. EFE-EPA/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Cars line at a COVID-19 testing drive-thru facility at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, 26 June 2021. EFE-EPA/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

People are tested for COVID-19 at a drive-thru facility at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, 26 June 2021. EFE-EPA/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia extended a confinement order Saturday to the entire city of Sydney, the largest in the country, and surrounding areas for the next two weeks, authorities reported in a statement.

The New South Wales government tightened the confinement announced Friday, which affected only three districts of Sydney and whose duration was one week, after registering 29 infections linked to the delta variant of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours. EFE