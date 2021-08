NSW Police and Defence Force members speak to a man about compliance at Campsie in Sydney, Australia, 19 August 2021. EFE-EPA/JOEL CARRETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Shoppers wearing face masks at Campsie in Sydney, Australia, 19 August 2021. EFE-EPA/JOEL CARRETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A shop attendant wearing face masks at Campsie in Sydney, Australia, 19 August 2021. EFE-EPA/JOEL CARRETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian authorities Thursday extended the confinement of the entire rural area of New South Wales for another week, following an increase in Covid-19 infections in aboriginal towns.

The New South Wales rural area confinement, which initially ran for a week starting Saturday, was extended to Aug. 27, the same date on which stay-at-home orders for Sydney and surrounding areas are due to end.EFE

