People rally against Russia's aggression on Ukraine, in Tokyo, Japan, 06 March 2022. About 400 people attended the rally, an organizer's spokesperson said. EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA/FILE

Protesters hold signs during a protest against the war in Ukraine at Sydney Town Hall in Sydney, Australia, 06 March 2022. EFE-EPA/BIANCA DE MARCHI AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia on Tuesday announced sanctions against six senior Russian military commanders and ten people for promoting pro-Russia propaganda of its invasion of Ukraine in line with measures adopted by its allies, including the United States and the countries of the European Union.

“This new round of sanctions will impose targeted financial sanctions on the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, and targeted financial sanctions and travel bans against an additional six senior Russian military commanders responsible for implementing naval, ground and air attacks on Ukraine,” Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said in a statement. EFE