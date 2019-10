Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte (R) shakes hands with NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian during a reception at the State Library of New South Wales (NSW), in Sydney, Australia, Oct.9, 2019. EFE-EPA/JAMES GOURLEY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte (2-R) speaks to curator Maggie Patton whilst looking at Dutch Historical Items on a tour of the State Library of New South Wales, in Sydney, Australia, Oct.9, 2019. EFE-EPA/JAMES GOURLEY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte speaks during a reception at the State Library of New South Wales, in Sydney, Australia, Oct.9, 2019. EFE-EPA/JAMES GOURLEY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The Australian and Dutch governments on Wednesday agreed to pursue criminal prosecution of those responsible for shooting down Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in Ukraine in 2014 which killed all 298 people on board, including citizens of the two countries.

The aircraft, which was flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, was shot down July 17, 2014 by a Russian-made Buk missile fired from an area in eastern Ukraine – controlled by pro-Russian separatists, according to the official investigation.