Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (C) and NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian (R) address media following a tour of a COVID-19 vaccination hub at Royal Prince Alfred hospital in Sydney, Australia, 19 February 2021. EFE-EPA/DAN HIMBRECHTS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT/FILE

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison addresses media following a tour of a COVID-19 vaccination hub at Royal Prince Alfred hospital in Sydney, Australia, 19 February 2021. EFE-EPA/DAN HIMBRECHTS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT/FILE

Australia approved Thursday a pioneering law for Google and Facebook to pay local media for the publication of their journalistic content, a week after the platform led by Mark Zuckerberg was banned from publishing news in the country.

The law "will ensure media receive fair remuneration for the content they generate, which will help keep journalism of public interest in Australia," Australian Treasury Minister Josh Frydenberg said in a statement. EFE-EPA