Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne speaks to the media during a press conference at the Sydney CPO in Sydney, Australia, 01 February 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/BIANCA DE MARCHI AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The last two correspondents that Australia had in China were flown home from the country Monday night over fears that they would be detained amid diplomatic tensions between the two countries and after the recent arrest of an Australian journalist in the Asian nation, official sources confirmed on Tuesday.

Bill Birtles, a Beijing-based journalist for public broadcaster ABC, and Michael Smith, who worked in Shanghai for the Australian Financial Review, were questioned separately by China's Ministry of State Security.