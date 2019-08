Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (L) embraces former Prime Minister of East Timor Xanana Gusmao (R) after receiving a crocodile carved from wood in Dili, East Timor, also known as Timor-Leste, Aug. 30, 2019. EFE-EPA/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (L) and Prime Minister of East Timor Taur Matan Ruak (R) shake hands during a ceremony on the exchange of notes for the ratification of the maritime boundary treaty between Australia and East Timor at the Government Palace in Dili, East Timor, also known as Timor-Leste, Aug. 30, 2019. EFE-EPA/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (L) hands over a gift to East Timor's Prime Minister Taur Matan Ruak (R) during a meeting in Dilii, East Timor, also known as Timor Leste, Aug. 30, 2019. EFE-EPA/ANTONIO DASIPARU

Timor Leste and Australia on Friday ratified a treaty to settle the maritime boundary between the two countries, which had been a matter of contention for many years.

"Today we are opening a new chapter in our relationship," Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in a brief statement in Dili, aired by Australian state broadcaster ABC. EFE-EPA