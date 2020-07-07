The Australian authorities announced Tuesday that they will impose a six week lockdown in Melbourne, which has about 4.9 million inhabitants, from midnight on Wednesday, following a spike in COVID-19 cases in the city.
Daniel Andrews, the premier of Victoria state, whose capital is Melbourne, announced the move to control the transmission of new infections, which increased by 191 in this jurisdiction on Tuesday, with 37 connected to known and contained outbreaks and the remaining 154 under investigation.EFE-EPA
