General view of facilities at the St Johns Ambulance Victoria pop-up Hospital at the Melbourne Showgrounds in Melbourne, Australia, 07 July 2020. EFE-EPA/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Volunteer health workers are seen at the St. Johns Ambulance Victoria pop-up Hospital at the Melbourne Showgrounds in Melbourne, Australia, 07 July 2020. EFE-EPA/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Volunteer health workers are seen at the St. Johns Ambulance Victoria pop-up Hospital at the Melbourne Showgrounds in Melbourne, Australia, 07 July 2020. EFE-EPA/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The Australian authorities announced Tuesday that they will impose a six week lockdown in Melbourne, which has about 4.9 million inhabitants, from midnight on Wednesday, following a spike in COVID-19 cases in the city.

Daniel Andrews, the premier of Victoria state, whose capital is Melbourne, announced the move to control the transmission of new infections, which increased by 191 in this jurisdiction on Tuesday, with 37 connected to known and contained outbreaks and the remaining 154 under investigation.EFE-EPA

