Sydney (Australia), 11/07/2021.- New South Wales (NSW) Premier Gladys Berejiklian speaks to the media during a press conference to provide a COVID-19 update in Sydney, Australia, 11 July 2021. EFE/EPA/JOEL CARRETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia registered its first Covid-19 death on Sunday in almost three months, officials said.

The fatality took place in New South Wales, where health officials detected 77 new infections. EFE

wat-esj/ssk