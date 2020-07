Medical staff dispose of clinical waste at the St Basil's Home for the Aged Care in Victoria, which has had an outbreak of COVID-19 disease, in Fawkner, Melbourne, Australia, 26 July 2020. EFE-EPA/DANIEL POCKETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Medical staff dispose of clinical waste at the St Basil'Äôs Home for the Aged Care in Victoria, which has had an outbreak of COVID-19 disease, in Fawkner, Melbourne, Australia, 26 July 2020. EFE-EPA/DANIEL POCKETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Medical staff are seen at the St Basil's Home for the Aged Care in Victoria, which has had an outbreak of COVID-19 disease, in Fawkner, Melbourne, Australia, 26 July 2020. EFE-EPA/DANIEL POCKETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia on Sunday witnessed the deadliest day of the new coronavirus pandemic with the state of Victoria - the second most populated in the country - registering 10 deaths and 459 cases within the last 24 hours as part of a fresh outbreak.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said in a press conference that seven of the 10 deaths were linked to outbreaks in elderly care homes. EFE-EPA

wat-raa/ia/lds