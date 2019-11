Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (C) talks to evacuees during a visit to Club Taree Evacuation Centre in Taree, New South Wales, Australia, Nov. 10, 2019. EFE-EPA/DARREN PATEMAN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A scorched area of land is seen after a fire past through, in Koorainghat, New South Wales, Australia, Nov. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/DARREN PATEMAN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Destroyed vehicles sit on a property after a fire past through, in Koorainghat, New South Wales, Australia, Nov. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/DARREN PATEMAN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A burnt out car sits on a property after a bushfire swept through the area, in Cooroibah, Queensland, Australia, Nov. 11, 2019. EFE-EPA/ROB MACCOLL AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Firefighters work to contain a bushfire along Old Bar road in Old Bar, New South Wales, Australia, Nov. 9, 2019. EFE-EPA/DARREN PATEMAN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A man holds melted aluminium as he inspects the remains of his house, which was destroyed by a bushfire, in Torrington, near Glen Innes, New South Wales, Australia, Nov. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAN PELED AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A cluster of burnt out cars sit on a property at Rainbow Flat, New South Wales, Australia, Nov. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/DARREN PATEMAN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The government of the state of New South Wales, the region most affected by bushfires raging in eastern Australia, declared on Monday a state of emergency ahead of dangerous weather conditions that could worsen the blazes.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejilkian attributed the seven-day measure to the need to save lives in the face of the flames that have razed more than 150 houses. EFE-EPA