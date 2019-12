Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (L) speaks to the media during a press conference at the Mount Barker South Australian County Fire Service headquarters in Mount Barker, Australia, Dec.24, 2019. EFE-EPA/KELLY BARNES AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (R) speaks with volunteers while visiting the relief center in Lobethal, Australia, Dec.24, 2019. EFE-EPA/KELLY BARNES AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A property is lost as The Gospers Mountain Fire impacts, at Bilpin, in the Blue Mountains, west of Sydney, New South Wales (NSW), Australia, Dec.21, 2019. EFE-EPA/DAN HIMBRECHTS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Landowner Craig Pascke (R) guides Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (L) and South Australia Premier Steven Marshall (C) around his burnt-out property in Woodside, Australia, Dec.24, 2019. EFE/EPA/KELLY BARNES AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia on Tuesday continued to douse one of the most devastating blazes of the century with the help of the largest group of volunteer firefighters in the world amid calls for the government to begin compensating them for their crucial services.

The calls to institute a compensation system were triggered by the deaths of two volunteer firefighters as the country raced against time to contain the blaze before the temperature rises by the end of the week, particularly in New South Wales.