Defense Minister Peter Dutton addresses industry representatives during the opening of the Navy Guided Weapons Maintenance Facility, in Western Sydney, Australia, 05 April 2022. EFE-EPA/DAN HIMBRECHTS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Defense Minister Peter Dutton Friday said a high-tech Chinese spy ship was spotted sailing near an Australian naval base off the western coast that supports submarines of the United States and allied nations.

Dutton said the "warship with intelligence-gathering capacity" crossed the waters near the Harold E Holt naval base in Exmouth last week.

The naval base, which houses a powerful transmission station, provides communication support to submarines of Australia and the United States in the western Pacific and eastern Indian oceans. EFE