Melbourne (Australia), 15/01/2022.- Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic departs from the Park Hotel government detention facility before attending a court hearing at his lawyers office in Melbourne, Australia, 16 January 2022. Novak Djokovic still faces uncertainty as to whether he can compete in the Australian Open, despite being announced in the tournament draw. (Tenis, Abierto) EFE/EPA/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The Australian government Sunday alleged that Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic had a history of ignoring anti-coronavirus measures as a court began hearing his visa cancellation case.

“Even when infected, he undertook an interview and had received a positive test he undertook an interview and a photo-shoot which included taking his mask off,” said lawyer Stephen Lloyd, representing Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke.

The lawyer was referring to sports icon's admission that he went for an interview with the French outlet L'Equipe in Belgrade on Dec.18, knowing that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

The highly-anticipated hearing came hours before the Australian Open begins Monday.. EFE