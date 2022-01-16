The Australian government Sunday alleged that Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic had a history of ignoring anti-coronavirus measures as a court began hearing his visa cancellation case.
“Even when infected, he undertook an interview and had received a positive test he undertook an interview and a photo-shoot which included taking his mask off,” said lawyer Stephen Lloyd, representing Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke.
The lawyer was referring to sports icon's admission that he went for an interview with the French outlet L'Equipe in Belgrade on Dec.18, knowing that he had tested positive for Covid-19.
The highly-anticipated hearing came hours before the Australian Open begins Monday.. EFE