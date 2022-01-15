Members of the media are seen waiting outside the car park entrance to Novak Djokovic's lawyers office in Melbourne, Australia, 15 January 2022. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Signage for the Australian Government Department of Home Affairs is seen in Melbourne, Australia, 15 January 2022. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The Australian government decided to cancel the visa of Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic for the second time because his presence could encourage the movement against the Covid-19 vaccine, according to a document published Saturday.

In a 258-page document presented to the Melbourne Federal Court, Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke detailed the reasons why he decided, after five days of consideration, to suspend Djokovic's visa.

"Mr. Djokovic's ongoing presence in Australia may lead to an increase in anti-vaccination sentiment generated in the Australian community, potentially leading to an increase in civil unrest of the kind previously experienced in Australia with rallies and protests which may themselves be a source of community transmission," said Hawke in the document. EFE