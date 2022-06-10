This undated handout file photo from the University of Queensland shows Zophobas worms on polyester. EFE/University of Queensland

Australian researchers have discovered that the Zophobas morio “superworm” can feed on polystyrene, a common ocean pollutant, a discovery that could be the key to plastic recycling.

This species, a beetle whose larva is sold as food for pets, has a bacterial enzyme in its intestine that allows it to degrade this thermoplastic, the University of Queensland said in a statement on Friday.

“We found the superworms fed a diet of just polystyrene not only survived, but even had marginal weight gains,” Dr Chris Rinke of the University of Queensland, a co-author of the study, said.

“Superworms are like mini recycling plants, shredding the polystyrene with their mouths and then feeding it to the bacteria in their gut,” he added.

(...)