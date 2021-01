A drive through Covid-19 testing facility is seen at Auburn in Sydney, Australia, 02 January 2021. EFE-EPA/DAN HIMBRECHTS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A drive through COVID-19 testing facility is seen at Auburn in Sydney, Australia, 02 January 2021. EFE-EPA/DAN HIMBRECHTS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A drive through COVID-19 testing facility is seen at Auburn in Sydney, Australia, 02 January 2021. EFE-EPA/DAN HIMBRECHTS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Greater Sydney residents in New South Wales of Australia will have to wear masks or pay AU$200 fine for non-compliance as part of the Covid-19 tightened restrictions announced by the government on Saturday.

The new set of guidelines, including the closure of night clubs, to curb the virus spread in the most populous state of Australia, came after the health authorities recorded seven new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours. EFE-EPA