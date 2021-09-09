Members of the public wait in line at a COVID-19 pop-up vaccination clinic at Marrickville, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, 09 September 2021. EFE-EPA/JOEL CARRETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian authorities plan to end the confinement of Sydney, the most populous city in the country, in mid-October, when it is expected to have vaccinated 70 percent of New South Wales against Covid-19, according to a roadmap announced Thursday.

Once this goal is reached, authorities would allow the reopening of bars, restaurants and gyms in the city of more than 5.3 million inhabitants, which has been confined since Jun. 26, along with other New South Wales areas.

The lack of a set date – subject to restriction and social distancing measures and the use of face masks – will take effect on the Monday after the 70 percent goal is reached.

The New South Wales roadmap is in line with a plan agreed between the federal and regional governments for the progressive reopening of borders – which closed in March 2020 – once 80 percent of the target population is fully vaccinated.

