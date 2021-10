Construction workers are seen in Melbourne, Australia, 05 October 2021. EFE-EPA/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia, which will progressively reopen its international borders in November, will not allow the entry of foreign tourists until 2022, the country’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Tuesday.

"I think next year (foreign tourists will be allowed in). The priority is Australians," Morrison said in an interview with local television Channel 7, referring to the reopening of international borders that were closed in March 2020 with the onset of the pandemic. EFE