Members of the Chilean Australian community from the National Campaign for Truth and Justice in Chile hold pictures of some of the victims following a brief court appearance by Adriana Rivas at Central Local Court in Sydney, Australia, Apr.2, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

An Australian court on Thursday deferred its decision on a new bail petition of a woman, who worked for Chile's secret police and is wanted in her country on charges of kidnapping during the military dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet in the South American nation.

Chile had requested the extradition of Adriana Rivas in 2014 over her alleged involvement in seven kidnappings between 1974 and 1977, when she was an agent of the National Intelligence Directorate (DINA), or the Chilean secret police, during the 1973-1990 Pinochet dictatorship.