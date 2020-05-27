Australian Federal Police on Wednesday announced it was dropping its probe into News Corp journalist Annika Smethurst, one of two investigations that began last year over the publishing of classified government files and that generated a strong debate on press freedom in the country.
The authorities searched Smethurst's home in June last year over an article published in the Sunday Telegraph in April 2018 that alleged the Australian government planned to empower intelligence agencies to spy on its citizens. The story was based on classified government documents leaked to the journalist. EFE-EPA