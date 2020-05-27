Australian Federal Police (AFP) Deputy Commissioner of Investigations Ian McCartney speaks to the media during a press conference in Canberra, Australia, 27 May 2020. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Policemen and women stand in front of a television screen at the main entrance to the ABC building located at Ultimo in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, 05 June 2019. EPA-EFE/DAVID GRAY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian Federal Police on Wednesday announced it was dropping its probe into News Corp journalist Annika Smethurst, one of two investigations that began last year over the publishing of classified government files and that generated a strong debate on press freedom in the country.

The authorities searched Smethurst's home in June last year over an article published in the Sunday Telegraph in April 2018 that alleged the Australian government planned to empower intelligence agencies to spy on its citizens. The story was based on classified government documents leaked to the journalist. EFE-EPA