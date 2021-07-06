Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing in action during the Formula One Grand Prix of Austria at the Red Bull Ring in ?Spielberg, Austria, 04 July 2021. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Australian Formula One Grand Prix and MotoGP have been canceled due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the GP corporation confirmed on Tuesday.

Australia has been experiencing a resurgence in coronavirus cases as the authorities imposing strict health and travel rules, which would make it hard for the races to take place.

F1 spokesman said they are disappointed that the event cannot take place, however, they “are confident we can deliver a 23-race season in 2021 and we have a number of options to take forward to replace the place left vacant by the Australian Grand Prix."

