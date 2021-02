A dozen Australian media pleaded guilty Monday for contempt of a court order that banned them from reporting on a 2018 sexual abuse conviction imposed on Cardinal George Pell, who was later exonerated.

The newspapers include The Age and the Sydney Morning Herald, of the Fairfaix group, as well as The Herald and Weekly Times, owned by media magnate Rupert Murdoch, according to a virtual Supreme Court hearing in Melbourne, Victoria. EFE-EPA

wat/lds