The world is uniting against Russian president Vladimir Putin over his “war of aggression” in Ukraine, Australia’s prime minister, Anthony Albanese, said Tuesday ahead of a Nato summit in Madrid.
Albanese also condemned the Russian missile strike on Monday that hit a busy shopping mall in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk.
“It’s one of the reasons why I’m here at Nato and will be a focus of the democratic nations which make up Nato and also the Asia-Pacific Four who’ve been invited to this important forum,” he told reporters in Madrid. EFE
