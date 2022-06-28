EFE

Madrid

The world is uniting against Russian president Vladimir Putin over his “war of aggression” in Ukraine, Australia’s prime minister, Anthony Albanese, said Tuesday ahead of a Nato summit in Madrid.

Albanese also condemned the Russian missile strike on Monday that hit a busy shopping mall in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk.

“It’s one of the reasons why I’m here at Nato and will be a focus of the democratic nations which make up Nato and also the Asia-Pacific Four who’ve been invited to this important forum,” he told reporters in Madrid. EFE

