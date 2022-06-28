Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is seen during a bilateral meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (not pictured) ahead of the NATO Leaders' Summit in Madrid, Spain, 28 June 2022. EFE/EPA/LUKAS COCH

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks to the media during a press conference ahead of the NATO Leaders' Summit in Madrid, Spain, 28 June 2022. EFE/EPA/LUKAS COCH

Australian PM: Vladimir Putin is uniting the world against him

The world is uniting against Russian president Vladimir Putin over his “war of aggression” in Ukraine, Australia’s prime minister, Anthony Albanese, said Tuesday ahead of a Nato summit in Madrid.

Albanese also condemned the Russian missile strike on Monday that hit a busy shopping mall in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk.

“It’s one of the reasons why I’m here at Nato and will be a focus of the democratic nations which make up Nato and also the Asia-Pacific Four who’ve been invited to this important forum,” he told reporters in Madrid. EFE

nbo/jt/ks



