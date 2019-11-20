A koala is seen during an event to mark threatened species day at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, 10 September 2018. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

RFS volunteers and NSW Fire and Rescue officers protect a home on Wheelbarrow Ridge Road being impacted by the Gospers Mountain fire near Colo Heights south west of Sydney, Australia, 19 November 2019. EFE/EPA/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australians raise over half million to save koalas from bushfires

Footage of a koala being rescued from Australia's bushfires has triggered a wave of solidarity and donations.

The marsupials are particularly vulnerable to the blazes that are ravaging the east of the country.