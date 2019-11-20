Footage of a koala being rescued from Australia's bushfires has triggered a wave of solidarity and donations.
The marsupials are particularly vulnerable to the blazes that are ravaging the east of the country.
Australians raise over half million to save koalas from bushfires
RFS volunteers and NSW Fire and Rescue officers protect a home on Wheelbarrow Ridge Road being impacted by the Gospers Mountain fire near Colo Heights south west of Sydney, Australia, 19 November 2019. EFE/EPA/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
A koala is seen during an event to mark threatened species day at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, 10 September 2018. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
Footage of a koala being rescued from Australia's bushfires has triggered a wave of solidarity and donations.
The marsupials are particularly vulnerable to the blazes that are ravaging the east of the country.