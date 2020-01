Protesters take part in a climate change rally under the slogan 'Sack ScoMo!' in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, 10 January 2020, as bushfires burn across the country. EFE/EPA/STEVEN SAPHORE AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Verona (Australia), 10/01/2020.- A burnt-out car is seen on a property which was affected by bushfire on New Year's Eve 2019, in Verona, New South Wales, Australia, 10 January 2020. EFE/EPA/SEAN DAVEY

A burnt-out car is seen on a property which was affected by bushfire on New Year's Eve 2019, in Verona, New South Wales, Australia, 10 January 2020. EFE/EPA/MONICA DAVEY

A handout photo made available by NASA Earth Observatory of a satellite image showing burned land and thick smoke over Kangaroo Island, Australia, 09 January 20202 (issued 10 January 2020). EFE/EPA/NASA EARTH OBSERVATORY HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Red Rebels from Extinction Rebellion (ER) attend a climate change rally under the slogan 'Sack ScoMo!' in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, 10 January 2020, as bushfires burn across the country. EFE/EPA/STEVEN SAPHORE AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Protesters attend a climate change rally under the slogan 'Sack ScoMo!' in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, 10 January 2020, as bushfires burn across the country. EFE/EPA/STEVEN SAPHORE AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Protesters hold placards during a climate change rally under the slogan 'Sack ScoMo!' in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, 10 January 2020, as bushfires burn across the country. EFE/EPA/STEVEN SAPHORE AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

(FILE) British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton arrives for The Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in Central London, Britain, 02 December 2019. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Protesters take part in a climate change rally under the slogan 'Sack ScoMo!' in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, 10 January 2020, as bushfires burn across the country. EFE/EPA/STEVEN SAPHORE AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Tens of thousands of Australians on Friday protested in several cities demanding Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s resignation over his failure to act on raging fires and his lack of commitment to the climate crisis.

The protests were organized by the student-led organization, Uni Students for Climate Justice and members of the Extinction Rebellion movement. EFE