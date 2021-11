Passengers disembark Jetstar flight JQ505 from Sydney upon arriving at Tullamarine Airport in Melbourne, Australia, 01 November 2021. EFE-EPA/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Passengers disembark Jetstar flight JQ505 from Sydney upon arriving at Tullamarine Airport in Melbourne, Australia, 01 November 2021. EFE-EPA/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A traveller dressed in full personal protection equipment (PPE) is greeted by family as they arrive on the first quarantine free international flights at Sydney International Airport, in Sydney, Australia, 01 November 2021. EFE-EPA/BIANCA DE MARCHI AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Travellers departing on the first travel exemption free international flights are seen at Sydney International Airport, in Sydney, Australia, 01 November 2021. EFE-EPA/BIANCA DE MARCHI AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A traveller dressed in full personal protection equipment (PPE) arrives on the first quarantine free international flights at Sydney International Airport, in Sydney, Australia, 01 November 2021. EFE-EPA/BIANCA DE MARCHI AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Flight crew wave to media holding a sign in the doorwell of Jetstar flight JQ505 which arrived from Sydney at Tullamarine Airport in Melbourne, Australia, 01 November 2021. EFE-EPA/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Robert Dapice is reunited with his grandmother Deb Dapice as travellers arriving on the first quarantine free international flights are embraced by family at Sydney International Airport, in Sydney, Australia, 01 November 2021. EFE-EPA/BIANCA DE MARCHI AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Fully-vaccinated Australian nationals and permanent residents can return to Sydney and Melbourne without quarantine as the government eased travel restrictions from Monday.

The two most populated cities of the country, which account for around 40 percent of Australia's total population, ended quarantine rules for inoculated travelers after vaccinating 80 percent of their target population.

Australia had closed its international borders in March 2020. EFE