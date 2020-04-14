“As much freedom as possible, as many restrictions as necessary” was the slogan adopted by authorities in Austria on Tuesday as it became the first country in Europe to take the first steps towards “a new normality”, as thousands of small shops reopened amid slowing rates of infection and increasing numbers of recoveries from the coronavirus.

“The number of new infections and hospital admissions are heading in the right direction,” Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said at a press conference at which he announced the reopening of shops under 400 square meters and all hardware and gardening stores. EFE-EPA

as/ks