People wait at their cars in front of a closed road during heavy snowfall near Untertauern, Austria, 07 January 2019. EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

People wait in front of a closed road and a multi-language sign warning of the 'danger of avalanches' during heavy snowfall near Untertauern, Austria, 07 January 2019. EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

A road worker frees a road sign for the mandatory usage of winter tyres (or snow chains) over the winter period from snow during heavy snowfall near Untertauern, Austria, 07 January 2019. EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

A multi-language sign warning of the 'Danger of avalanches' and a sign reading 'Closed - also valid for pedestrians' are seen during heavy snowfall near Untertauern, Austria, 07 January 2019. EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Austrian authorities on Monday warned of an increased risk of further avalanches across much of the country after heavy snowfall cut off towns and villages, blocked roads, and avalanches left at least two people dead over the weekend.

Authorities have raised the avalanche alert level to four on a scale of one-five in the federal states of Vorarlberg, Tirol, Salzburg, Styria and Lower Austria.

On Sunday, two skiers, aged 26 and 32, died in different avalanches in Vorarlberg.

According to police sources, there were fears another two people out with snowshoes who went missing on Saturday in Abtenau got caught up in an avalanche.

A search operation to locate the pair, aged 23 and 28, was halted on Sunday owing to the high risk of further avalanches, while the weather conditions prevented helicopters from being used.

Hochkar ski resort between Lower Austria and Styria as well as the Alpine road that crosses it were closed due to the weather, local officials from Göstling an der Ybbs said.

Similar situations have been reported in other areas, where residents and tourists have been left cut off.

Austria's national weather service ZAMG forecast a worsening of weather conditions in the coming days, with between 30-100 centimeters of snow expected to fall on the Alps.