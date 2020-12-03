Heralded as a flagship policy by the Austrian government in its campaign against Covid-19, the mass screening effort using rapid antigen tests, which follows the example set by neighboring Slovakia, is a bid to reopen the country ahead of the Christmas holiday period.

It seems simple enough — take advantage of the speed and simplicity of this type of test to detect the largest possible number of asymptomatic carriers. But some experts and epidemiologists have warned that mass screening can bring more problems than benefits.EFE-EPA

jdg/jt