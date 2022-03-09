Vienna (Austria), 06/12/2021.- A man displays a banner reading íF¸r die Wahrheit. Nein zur Impfpflicht. Schutz der Grundrechteí (For the truth. No to compulsory vaccination. Protection of fundamental rights) during a demonstration at the Ballhausplatz square after the swearing-in ceremony of new Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer in Vienna, Austria, 06 December 2021. Chancellor Schallenberg had declared his resignation on 03 December. (Viena) EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

The Austrian government on Wednesday suspended a Covid-19 vaccine mandate just one month after it was implemented.

The suspension, initially for at least three months, was decided by the cabinet after a report by a panel of experts found there was "no reason to implement compulsory vaccination."

"The commission recommends suspending compulsory vaccination until its next evaluation," which will take place in three months' time, health minister Johannes Rauch said at his first press conference after taking office on Monday.

