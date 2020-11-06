Vienna (Austria), 06/11/2020.- An outside view of a mosque after a raid at the mosque by Austrian police in Vienna, Austria, 06 November 2020. According to reports, Austrian Interior Minister announced on 06 November the closure of all 'radical' mosques in the country after a terrorist attack on 02 November where four people were killed and 22 injured. (Atentado, Terrorista, Viena) EFE/EPA/FELIX HUBER

Vienna (Austria), 06/11/2020.- Armed Austrian police officers during a raid at a mosque in Vienna, Austria, 06 November 2020. According to reports, Austrian Interior Minister announced on 06 November the closure of all 'radical' mosques in the country after a terrorist attack on 02 November where four people were killed and 22 injured. (Atentado, Terrorista, Viena) EFE/EPA/FELIX HUBER

The Austrian government on Friday ordered the closure of two mosques in Vienna where the perpetrator of Monday's Islamist attack which left four people dead and more than 20 wounded is believed to have been radicalized.



The government announced the closures after agreeing to the measure with the Muslim Community of Austria (IGGÖ), the biggest Muslim association in the country and which manages one of the mosques.



"These are religious centers that attack our values and we cannot allow that," Austrian minister of integration, Susanne Raab, said at a press conference. EFE-EPA



ll-as/ks