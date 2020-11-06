The Austrian government on Friday ordered the closure of two mosques in Vienna where the perpetrator of Monday's Islamist attack which left four people dead and more than 20 wounded is believed to have been radicalized.
The government announced the closures after agreeing to the measure with the Muslim Community of Austria (IGGÖ), the biggest Muslim association in the country and which manages one of the mosques.
"These are religious centers that attack our values and we cannot allow that," Austrian minister of integration, Susanne Raab, said at a press conference. EFE-EPA
ll-as/ks