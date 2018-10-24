Authorities said Wednesday that a bomb was found near the residence of Bill and Hillary Clinton in Chappaqua, New York, and that another was addressed to former President Barack Obama.
The United States Secret Service said in a statement that it intercepted the package addressed to the former presidential candidate at her home in Westchester County, New York state, late Tuesday and the one addressed to the Obama residence on Wednesday in Washington DC.
Separately, authorities in New York City said they were evacuating the Time Warner Center, a building that is home to major US news network CNN's corporate headquarters, due to the discovery of a suspicious package.
The New York City Police Department (NYPD) said on Twitter that its officers were "investigating a suspicious package in Columbus Circle," where that building is located, and urged people to avoid the area.
CNN, for its part, reported that yet another suspicious package was addressed to the White House and intercepted Wednesday at a military base in Washington DC.
The content of the package addressed to the presidential mansion remains unclear.
Citing two law-enforcement officials, The New York Times said the explosive devices addressed to Clinton and Obama were similar to one found and detonated by police on Monday at the home of billionaire philanthropist George Soros in a New York City suburb.
"The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such," the Secret Service's statement said.
"The protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them."
"The Secret Service has initiated a full scope criminal investigation that will leverage all available federal, state and local resources to determine the source of the packages and identify those responsible," the statement added.
For its part, the White House issued a statement condemning the attempted attacks on key Democratic Party figures.
"We condemn the attempted violent attacks recently made against President Obama, President Clinton, Secretary Clinton, and other public figures. These terrorizing acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law," US President Donald Trump's administration said.