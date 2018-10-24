Former US President Bill Clinton speaks during an event on managing natural disasters on Aug. 7, 2018, at the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida. EPA-EFE FILE/Giorgio Viera

Former US President Barack Obama participates in a 'conversation on community organizing and civic engagement' at the University of Chicago in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 24 April 2017 (reissued 24 October 2018). According to news reports, a suspicious package allegedly containing an explosive device sent to Barack Obama was intercepted by the US Secret Service. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Former US first lady and Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton delivers a keynote speech at Mansfield College in Oxford University Oxford, Britain, 09 October 2018 (reissued 24 October 2018). According to news reports, a suspicious package allegedly containing an explosive device sent to Hillary Clinton was intercepted by the US Secret Service. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

A view of the Time Warner Center in New York, New York, USA, on 24 October 2016 (reissued 24 October 2018). According to news reports, New York police were called to a suspicious package sent to that building, which is home to major US news network CNN's corporate headquarters. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Police vehicles are seen in a closed street after a bomb alert at the Time Warner Center in New York, New York, USA, 24 October 2018. According to news reports, New York police were called to a suspicious package sent to that building, which is home to major news network CNN's corporate headquarters. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Police stand guard in a closed street after a bomb alert at the Time Warner Center in New York, New York, USA, 24 October 2018. According to news reports, New York police were called to a suspicious package sent to that building, whis is home to major news network CNN's corporate headquarters. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Pólice stand guard in a closed street after a bomb alert at the Time Warner Center in New York, New York, USA, 24 October 2018. According to news reports, New York police were called to a suspicious package sent to that building, which is home to major news network CNN's corporate headquarters. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Workers at the future family house of the Obamas in the Kalorama neighborhood of Washington, DC, USA, 05 January 2017 (reissued 24 October 2018). According to news reports, a suspicious package allegedly containing an explosive device sent to Barack Obama was intercepted by the US Secret Service. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

Authorities said Wednesday that a bomb was found near the residence of Bill and Hillary Clinton in Chappaqua, New York, and that another was addressed to former President Barack Obama.

The United States Secret Service said in a statement that it intercepted the package addressed to the former presidential candidate at her home in Westchester County, New York state, late Tuesday and the one addressed to the Obama residence on Wednesday in Washington DC.

Separately, authorities in New York City said they were evacuating the Time Warner Center, a building that is home to major US news network CNN's corporate headquarters, due to the discovery of a suspicious package.

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) said on Twitter that its officers were "investigating a suspicious package in Columbus Circle," where that building is located, and urged people to avoid the area.

CNN, for its part, reported that yet another suspicious package was addressed to the White House and intercepted Wednesday at a military base in Washington DC.

The content of the package addressed to the presidential mansion remains unclear.

Citing two law-enforcement officials, The New York Times said the explosive devices addressed to Clinton and Obama were similar to one found and detonated by police on Monday at the home of billionaire philanthropist George Soros in a New York City suburb.

"The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such," the Secret Service's statement said.

"The protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them."

"The Secret Service has initiated a full scope criminal investigation that will leverage all available federal, state and local resources to determine the source of the packages and identify those responsible," the statement added.

For its part, the White House issued a statement condemning the attempted attacks on key Democratic Party figures.

"We condemn the attempted violent attacks recently made against President Obama, President Clinton, Secretary Clinton, and other public figures. These terrorizing acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law," US President Donald Trump's administration said.