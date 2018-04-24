A body lies on a Toronto street on 23 April 2018, after a man driving a rental van plowed into dozens of pedestrians along a sidewalk, killing nine and injuring at least 16. EPA-EFE/WARREN TODA

A Toronto police officer guards the hired van in northern Toronto, Canada, 23 April 2018. Nine people were killed and 16 injured when a man driving a white van plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk on a main thoroughfare in Toronto. The man was taken into custody after being confronted by police. EPA-EFE/WARREN TODA

Canadian authorities are investigating the background and possible terrorist connections of Alek Minassian, 25, who was arrested and identified as the alleged author of the van attack on the streets of Toronto Monday, which killed at least 10 people.

The Canadian authorities confirmed Minassian's identity after government sources leaked the information to several media, both in Canada and the United States.

The authorities also raised the provisional death toll from nine to 10, although they did not provide details on the victims' identities.

The alleged perpetrator of what was described as an "attack" was arrested by a lone Toronto Police officer, without firing a single shot, just one kilometre from where he ran over dozens of people walking along the sidewalk of Yonge Street, the main artery of the Canadian city.

Two videos captured by passers-by and broadcast on Canadian television show the moment at which the individual is arrested by a police officer in front of the van.

After getting out of the vehicle, the man points what seems to be a weapon at a police officer who orders him several times - his own weapon in hand - to lie down on the ground.

The suspect, with his arm extended and pointing at the officer, refuses to obey and, speaking to the officer, tells him that he has a weapon in his pocket. The officer responds that he doesn't care and demands that the man lie on the ground.

"Kill me! Shoot me in the head!" the driver shouts and advances several steps toward the officer.

When the agent approaches, Minassian throws the object he had in his hand, which apparently was a mobile phone, and lowers himself on the ground to be arrested. There was no gunfight at any moment.

Several European cities have seen terrorist attacks recently and the fact that Toronto is holding a meeting of G7 Foreign and Security Ministers quickly sparked suspicion that this incident could be an attack by extremists.

However, Canadian officials, who have been informed by the country's security services about the attack, leaked to the press that Minassian has no known links with terrorist organizations.

The Minister of Public Security of Canada, Ralph Goodale, who had described the incident as a "horrific attack," which provoked speculation that the incident was a terrorist act, also indicated in a press conference that "there would appear to be no national security connection to this particular incident" allegedly committed by the arrested.

"The events that happened on the street behind us are horrendous but they do not appear to be connected in any way to national security, based on the information available at this time," Goodale added.

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders said that a terrorist motivation cannot be ruled out for now, and that the investigation must continue to determine exactly what happened.

Other sources indicated that the arrested has a record of mental illness, although this information has not been officially confirmed by the authorities either.

What is currently known about Minassian is that he is 25 years old, and that in his profiles on social networks Linkedin and Facebook it says that he is a student residing in Richmond Hill, a small town near Toronto.

Although Canadian authorities have found no links to terrorist organizations, Toronto Police announced that they have increased security measures around the Air Canada Centre ice hockey stadium in Toronto, where a professional league match is being played tonight.

