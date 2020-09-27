A handout photo made available by the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan shows shows Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev giving a statement on the current conflict with Armenia, in Azerbaijan, 27 September 2020. EFE/EPA/AZERBAIJAN DEFENSE MINISTRY HANDOUT

(FILE) - Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan delivers a statement at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, 13 February, 2020 (reissued 27 September 2020). EFE/EPA/OMER MESSINGER

A still photo taken from handout video made available by the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Armenia shows defeat of Azerbaijani armoured vehicles at Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, on a border of Armenia and Azerbaijan, 27 September 2020. EFE/EPA/ARMENIA DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE / HANDOUT

Clashes broke out on Sunday between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the disputed area of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The Armenian government has decreed martial law and a general mobilization in response to the escalation of the conflict.