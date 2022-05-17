Mariupol (Ukraine), 17/05/2022.- A handout still image taken from a handout video made available by the Russian Defence Ministry's press service shows Russian servicemen frisk Ukrainian servicemen as they are being evacuated from the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Ukraine, 17 May 2022. A total of 265 Ukrainian militants, including 51 seriously wounded, have laid down arms and surrendered to Russian forces, the Russian Ministry of Defence said on 17 May 2022. Those in need of medical assistance were sent for treatment to a hospital in Novoazovsk, the ministry states further. Russian President Putin on 21 April 2022 ordered his Defence Minister to not storm but to blockade the plant where a number of Ukrainian fighters were holding out. On 24 February, Russian troops invaded Ukrainian territory starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. According to the UNHCR, more than six million refugees have fled Ukraine, and a further 7.7 million people have been displaced internally within Ukraine since. (Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

