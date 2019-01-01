A handout picture made available by the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry Chelyabinsk Region shows Russian rescue workers cleaning debris after a gas explosion in an apartment building in the city of Magnitogorsk, Chelyabinsk region, Russia, 31 December 2018. EPA/RUSSIAN EMERGENCY SITUATIONS MINISTRY

A handout photo made available by the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry Chelyabinsk Region shows Russian rescue workers cleaning debris after a gas explosion in an apartment building in the city of Magnitogorsk, Chelyabinsk region, Russia, early 01 January 2019. EPA/EMERGENCY SITUATIONS MINISTRY

Rescue teams have found an 11-month-old baby alive under the rubble of a residential building that collapsed in the central Russian city of Magnitogorsk, according to local authorities on Tuesday.

The little girl was discovered by a rescue worker who heard her crying, a spokesperson for the ministry of emergency situations told Russian news agency Interfax.

The source said scores of specialists had been searching for the child, who managed to survive for over 24 hours in temperatures as low as about -20 degrees Celsius (-4 degrees Fahrenheit).

The baby, who upon initial examination was exhibiting signs of concussion and hypothermia, has been taken to an intensive care unit at a local medical center.

Eight people have died, six were injured and 35 others were still missing after seven floors of a 10-story building collapsed on Monday following a suspected gas explosion, according to the latest official figures.

Hundreds of people have been deployed to assist with the rescue operation, along with rescue dogs.

Authorities have warned that due to the low temperatures the chance of finding survivors under the debris was diminishing with each passing hour.

Rescue teams have been using equipment in a bid to raise the temperature in the area affected.