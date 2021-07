International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach (R) speaks to journalists after meeting Japanese Prime Minister Suga at the Prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, 14 July 2021. EFE/EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA / POOL

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach (R) looks on Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto (L) as he is waiting for Japanese Prime Minister Suga as he visits Suga for a courtesy call at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, 14 July 2021. EFE/EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA / POOL

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach (C) bows to Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga (R) during his courtesy call at the latter's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, 14 July 2021. EFE/EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA / POOL

The president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach, called on Wednesday for a “warm welcome” to athletes participating in the Games while urging Japanese citizens to adhere to Covid-19 protocols to avoid contagion.

“I ask the Japanese people to warmly welcome athletes from around the world who, like them, have overcome so many challenges, they have trained very hard for years and they look forward to this moment,” Bach told a press conference.EFE

