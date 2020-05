Students wearing protective face masks walk past a security man as they leave a middle school on their first day after resuming studies, at Hutong neighborhood, in Beijing, China, 11 May 2020. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Parents and relatives wait for students leaving a middle school on their first day after resuming studies, at Hutong neighborhood, in Beijing, China, 11 May 2020. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

A student wearing a protective face mask waves while leaving a middle school on his first day after resuming studies, at Hutong neighborhood, in Beijing, China, 11 May 2020. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

More than 100 million Chinese students have returned to their classrooms, almost 40 per cent of the total number in the country, China’s education ministry said Tuesday.

Higher education has also resumed with university lectures resuming in all but five of the country’s 34 administrative provinces, according to authorities.