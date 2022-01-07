Millions of children across Europe are returning to school this week amid a surge in coronavirus cases fueled by the highly contagious Omicron variant and new safety protocols to curb the spread of the virus.

Despite France recording over 200,000 daily infections over the Christmas period, schools reopened on Monday this week after the holidays.

Since the reopening of schools, 47,453 positive cases have been detected among students and 5,631 among teaching staff, according to the ministry of education.

Additionally, due to contagion in the last week, 28 schools have been forced to close and over 9,200 classes have been cancelled.

