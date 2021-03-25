A view of the spectators seats at the Al-Rasheed theater which is currently undergoing rehabilitation work, in Baghdad, Iraq, 23 March 2021. EPA-EFE/MURTAJA LATEEF

A view of the interior of the Al Rasheed theater which is currently undergoing rehabilitation work, in Baghdad, Iraq, 23 March 2021. EPA-EFE/MURTAJA LATEEF

A volunteer stands next to musical instrument on stage during the rehabilitation work at Al Rasheed theater in Baghdad, Iraq, 23 March 2021. EPA-EFE/MURTAJA LATEEF

The prestigious Al Rasheed theater in Baghdad is being restored nearly two decades after it was almost completely destroyed during the 2003 American invasion of Iraq and the violent chaos that followed.

Constructed in 1981 by a French-Swiss company, the theater in the heart of the capital was destined to become one of the most important stages in the country, which at the time was a cultural hub in the Middle East region.

But 18 years later it was forced to lower the curtain.

“The building was severely damaged by bombing from the international coalition, led by the United States, as well as looting and fires that affected numerous government and cultural institutions,” Watid Abdelhadi, director of engineering at the Ministry of Culture’s Department of Cinema and Theater, told Efe.

The theater remained closed until May 2020, when officials were able to make the first “serious” advances towards its reconstruction and restoration, he added.

In the space of almost a year, workers have been able to restore the main auditorium, which has a capacity for 500 spectators, as well as other rooms and administrative offices in the nine-story building.