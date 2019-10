An undated file image taken from a video released by the militant group calling itself Islamic State (IS), purportedly showing the caliph of the self-proclaimed Islamic State, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, giving a speech in an unknown location (reissued Oct. 27, 2019). EFE-EPA/ISLAMIC STATE VIDEO / HANDOUT

United States President Donald Trump said Sunday that the leader of the Islamic State terror organization, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, had been killed in a US military raid in northwest Syria.

Trump's remarks confirmed widespread media speculation that the spiritual leader of the extremist group had been targeted overnight.EFE-EPA