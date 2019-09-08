The Bahamas government has asked the world's tourism industry not to cross the archipelago off its list of vacation destinations, but to help it avoid an economic crisis following the destruction inflicted by Hurricane Dorian, which left 43 known fatalities and the likelihood of many more.
The fact is that the archipelago with it almost 400,000 inhabitants lives largely on tourism, and two of the areas affected by Dorian, the Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama, are together with New Providence, where the capital Nassau is located, the three most successful economies in the Bahamas.