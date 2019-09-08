Crew members from Royal Caribbean's Mariner of the Seas cruise ship pack food on Sept. 6, 2019, in the main dining room as part of the company's disaster relief efforts for people in the northern Bahamas devastated by catastrophic Hurricane Dorian. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

The Bahamas government has asked the world's tourism industry not to cross the archipelago off its list of vacation destinations, but to help it avoid an economic crisis following the destruction inflicted by Hurricane Dorian, which left 43 known fatalities and the likelihood of many more.

The fact is that the archipelago with it almost 400,000 inhabitants lives largely on tourism, and two of the areas affected by Dorian, the Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama, are together with New Providence, where the capital Nassau is located, the three most successful economies in the Bahamas.