Bail was set Monday at $1.25 million for a since-fired white Minneapolis police officer accused in the death of George Floyd, an African-American man who died late last month while in police custody.
Derek Chauvin, who was making his initial court appearance, would have to pay that amount to be released with no conditions while awaiting trial, Hennepin County District Judge Jeannice Reding ordered. But she also gave the defendant the option of receiving conditional release by posting $1 million bail.