Minnesota prosecutor Matthew Frank walks towards the court building in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer charged with unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the 25 May 2020 death of George Floyd, made an initial court appearance on 08 June 2020 via video conference. EPA-EFE/Craig Lassig

A handout booking photo released on 01 June 2020 by the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office of former Minneapolis Police Department Police Officer Derek Chauvin, who has been charged with unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the 25 May 2020 death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. EPA-EFE/Ramsey County Sheriff's Office

Protesters gather outside the Hennepin County Public Safety Facility in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer charged with unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the 25 May 2020 death of George Floyd, made his first court appearance via video conference on 08 June 2020. EPA-EFE/Craig Lassig

Bail was set Monday at $1.25 million for a since-fired white Minneapolis police officer accused in the death of George Floyd, an African-American man who died late last month while in police custody.

Derek Chauvin, who was making his initial court appearance, would have to pay that amount to be released with no conditions while awaiting trial, Hennepin County District Judge Jeannice Reding ordered. But she also gave the defendant the option of receiving conditional release by posting $1 million bail.