Aaron Ramsey (C) of Wales scores the 1-0 lead during the UEFA EURO 2020 group A preliminary round soccer match between Turkey and Wales in Baku, Azerbaijan, 16 June 2021. EFE-EPA/Darko Vojinovic / POOL

Aaron Ramsey (L) of Wales celebrates with team-mate Gareth Bale (R) after scoring the 0-1 goal during the UEFA EURO 2020 group A preliminary round soccer match between Turkey and Wales in Baku, Azerbaijan, 16 June 2021. EFE-EPA/Tolga Bozoglu / POOL

Gareth Bale (2-R) of Wales misses from the penalty spot during the UEFA EURO 2020 group A preliminary round soccer match between Turkey and Wales in Baku, Azerbaijan, 16 June 2021. EFE/EPA/Dan Mullan / POOL

Gareth Bale of Wales in action during the UEFA EURO 2020 group A preliminary round soccer match between Turkey and Wales in Baku, Azerbaijan, 16 June 2021. EFE-EPA/Dan Mullan / POOL

Gareth Bale starred for Wales on Wednesday by setting up two goals as they beat Turkey in Group A to seal their place in the Euro 2020 Round of 16.

He should have capped a gritty performance with a goal, but he blazed a penalty over the bar.

A delightful long pass from Bale played in Aaron Ramsey one-on-one against Turkish goalkeeper Ugurcan Çakir to strike the first with three minutes to go before half time.

Deep into stoppage time, he assisted midfielder Connor Roberts for the second to secure the win and redeem himself for having squandered the penalty on the hour mark.

Wales are on top of Group A with four points, having earned a draw against Switzerland in their opener, just one point ahead of Italy who take on third-placed Switzerland later on Wednesday. Turkey are facing the exit after two defeats.