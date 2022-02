A man waits for customer at a beach in Kuta, Bali, Indonesia, 01 February 2022. The Indonesian government announced that Bali will reopen to all foreign visitors from 04 February 2022. EFE-EPA/MADE NAGI

Domestic travelers arrive at Ngurah Rai Airport in Bali, Indonesia, 01 February 2022. The Indonesian government announced that Bali will reopen to all foreign visitors from 04 February 2022. EFE-EPA/MADE NAGI

Travelers from Japan arrive at Ngurah Rai International Airport on the first international tourist flight in over a year in Bali, Indonesia, 03 February 2022. EFE-EPA/MADE NAGI

The Indonesian island of Bali reopened Friday to tourists worldwide, under restrictions, after almost two years without receiving international flights due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The island now allows flights from all over the world after opening in October to a limited list of countries, namely China, Japan, South Korea, Dubai and New Zealand. EFE