A ''matatu hostess'' (L) holds an umbrella ready to cover their passengers from rain as they board one of their vans traveling to Nairobi from Nakuru, Kenya, 28 March 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU

Nairobi's city council governor on Tuesday suspended a newly introduced measure banning minibuses from the commercial center of the capital in a bid to ease congestion a day after it came into force.

Thousands of Kenyans had to walk to work on Monday instead of taking minibuses known locally as "matatus," when an initiative preventing the informal mode of transport from entering Nairobi's central business district took effect.

"After Monday's pilot project of decongesting Nairobi's CBD, I have suspended gazette notice 4479 of 12th May 2017 with immediate effect," Mike Sondo said in a tweet. "We've noted with deep concern the plight of commuters if the ban was to be effected without the missing link of a commuter train & BRT system."

The measure, put in place by Sonko, had aimed to relieve congestion in the area, but Monday saw large crowds of pedestrians filling the streets along with other road traffic, leading to traffic jams in the direction of the center.

The majority of Nairobi's citizens get around the city in matatus, popular for their low prices but also notorious for not following the rules of the road, driving at high speeds despite the poor condition of Kenya's roads.