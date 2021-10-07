The artist Manuel Bandera (c) interprets one of the scenes during the presentation of the musical "A Chorus Line", this Thursday at the Calderón Theater in Madrid. It is a musical produced, co-directed and performed by Antonio Banderas, who is now replaced by Manuel Bandera, since the Malaga actor will not be able to represent him due to his professional commitments. EFE / Fernando Alvarado

Spanish actor Antonio Banderas on Thursday denied rumors that he is playing the villain in the the fifth installment of ‘Indiana Jones’, filming for which is due to begin in the coming weeks.

“I don't play the bad guy -- many people think I am the villain, but I am not the villain, I’m a very good guy. Actually I die for him, for the man,” Banderas said with a smile, perhaps revealing a spoiler to eager Indiana Jones fans.

Banderas, who has starred in a wide range of movies both in Spain and abroad, is probably best known for his starring role in The Mask of Zorro (1998) and more recently as the voice of Puss in Boots in the Shrek series of animated films.

He described working with the likes of directors Steven Spielberg, James Mangold and actor Harrison Ford as a “pleasure”.

“It’s like a gift,” he said.

Banderas was speaking at the presentation in Madrid of “A Chorus Line”, a musical he co-directs with US actress Baayork Lee.

The play was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic, and Banderas is eager to “recover the spaces that were stolen from us” now that restrictions are being lifted and productions -- as well as audiences -- are allowed in theaters once again.

"The whole of society is returning to the stages. We are back," said Banderas, who revealed that there were plans to take the musical to Broadway, until the pandemic hit.

His busy schedule that does not allow the lengthy commitment required for Broadway productions has forced Banderas to move the play to the smaller Public Theater in New York for the first time since 1975, which the Spanish actor said “would be very emotional.” EFE

