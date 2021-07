A medical officer collects blood samples from the relatives of the victims of the Narayanganj Hashem Foods Ltd factory fire for DNA testing at Dhaka Medical Collage Hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 10 July 2021. EFE/EPA/MONIRUL ALAM

A father holding his daughter's photo at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital as medical officers collect blood samples from the relatives of the victims of the Narayanganj Hashem Foods Ltd factory fire for DNA testing at Dhaka Medical Collage Hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 10 July 2021. EFE/EPA/MONIRUL ALAM

A relative wait at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital as medical officers collect blood samples from the relatives of the victims of the Narayanganj Hashem Foods Ltd factory fire for DNA testing at Dhaka Medical Collage Hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 10 July 2021. EFE/EPA/MONIRUL ALAM

A child holding his mother's photo at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital as medical officers collect blood samples from the relatives of the victims of the Narayanganj Hashem Foods Ltd factory fire for DNA testing at Dhaka Medical Collage Hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 10 July 2021. EFE/EPA/MONIRUL ALAM

Police in Bangladesh on Saturday arrested at least eight people in connection with a devastating factory fire that killed 52 people, mostly workers, near the capital Dhaka.

The owner of the Narayanganj district factory and his four sons were among the detainees.EFE

